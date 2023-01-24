The JV intends to drill the Wei-1 well to an anticipated total depth of 20,500ft and will target Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian aged stacked sands within channel and fan complexes in the Corentyne block

CGX, Frontera spud Wei-1 well offshore Guyana. (Credit: Arvind Vallabh on Unsplash)

CGX Energy, together with its joint venture partner Frontera Energy, has started drilling the Wei-1 well on the Corentyne block, located around 200km off the coast of Georgetown, Guyana.

The petroleum prospecting license for the Corentyne block is owned by a joint venture (JV) between CGX and Frontera.

The spud of Wei-1 well follows the approval of an Appraisal Plan by the Government of Guyana, for the northern section of the Corentyne block.

The JV intends to drill the Wei-1 well in a water depth of about 1,912ft to an anticipated total depth of 20,500ft.

It will target Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian aged stacked sands within channel and fan complexes in the Corentyne block, said CGX Energy.

The well is expected to require about four to five months to reach total depth.

Upon completion of the drilling operations, and detailed analysis of the results, the JV may consider drilling future wells under its appraisal programme.

The JV aims to evaluate the development feasibility in the Kawa-1 discovery area and throughout the northern section of the Corentyne block.

Kawa-1 is a light oil and condensate discovery in the northern segment of the Corentyne block, located around 14km from the Wei-1 well.

CGX Energy Board of Directors executive co-chairman Suresh Narine said: “Wei-1 will appraise both the Kawa-1 discovery as well as explore additional opportunities within the Corentyne block.

“The Wei-1 well is on-trend, and well positioned for success with both Kawa-1 and recent peer discoveries immediately adjacent to the northern section of the Corentyne block.

“The Joint Venture is grateful for the Government of Guyana’s ongoing support as we worked towards spudding Wei-1 in accordance with the previously agreed terms, and we look forward to potentially delivering another discovery for our shareholders and the Guyanese people.”

Furthermore, the JV announced that any future drilling will be based on positive results from Wei-1 and it has no further drilling obligations beyond the Wei-1 well.