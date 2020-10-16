The company has started the programme in the Walker Ridge area, covering about 300 outer continental shelf (OCS) blocks in Gulf of Mexico

French geophysical services company CGG has launched a seismic data reimaging programme in the Walker Ridge area in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The company said that the new programme is part of a major reimaging campaign being conducted on the Gulf of Mexico.

The Walker Ridge programme covers about 300 outer continental shelf (OCS) blocks along with two priority areas of significant industry interest.

With recent discoveries and proven production in Walker Ridge, the programme has obtained extensive industry prefunding from oil and gas exploring clients within the basin.

CGG CEO Sophie Zurquiyah said: “Production in the Walker Ridge area has been consistent and continues to grow with recent discoveries.

“As the industry leader in seismic data processing, we are continually developing new technology and techniques that we can apply to existing data to provide our clients with the best, most technically advanced images of the subsurface.

“Advances in technology and the results from this project will allow for more efficient decision-making in finding and producing oil and gas.”

CGG’s new programme to target the prolific Wilcox formation

The Walker Ridge Wide-Azimuth and StagSeis DEUX surveys will provide input for the current reimaging programme and the reprocessed data will deliver high-quality imaging throughout the programme.

CGG said that two priority discovery areas will be processed on an accelerated schedule.

The seismic data reimaging programme will target the prolific Wilcox formation which is deformed by thrusts and folds beneath multiple thick salt sheets and shales, making the imaging difficult.

