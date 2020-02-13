SSE Renewables approached Certex UK’s renewables division in 2019 to inspect wind turbines for one of its major offshore wind farms, the iconic landmark Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Lowestoft, Suffolk

Certex (UK) wins landmark SSE contract in wind energy industry. (Credit: Certex UK)

With the wind at its back Certex UK’s renewables division has started 2020 with great promise following the award of new major wind turbine maintenance /service contracts.

“We’re proud to have achieved these significant contracts. Our team works extremely hard and focusses on giving a great service which has resulted in our winning reputation in the Wind Energy Market,” said Terry Hoenes, Renewables – Divisional Manager, Certex.

SSE Renewables approached Certex UK’s renewables division in 2019 to inspect wind turbines for one of its major offshore wind farms, the iconic landmark Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Certex UK welcomed the opportunity to support SSE Renewables to inspect these turbines and sent out a team to work on trial in late 2019.

Following successful inspections and maintenance, SSE Renewables awarded Certex the contract for 2020, with eight dedicated local engineers offshore inspecting from early January this year. The team will inspect and maintain 140 x 3.6/107 wind turbines with a power output of 504MW, which can generate enough electricity to power over 500,000 average British homes a year.

“If you were to ask me why we were chosen, I’d say it comes down to our reputation, our ability to provide an excellent service and our passion throughout the whole team,” said Terry Hoenes.

Certex UK’s Renewables division specialise in inspecting and maintaining wind turbines for the safety and use of its clients.

Source: Company Press Release