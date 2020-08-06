The summit will establish what the future energy system will look like and offer companies, from across the asset spectrum, a definitive guide to their Energy Transition Strategy

Reuters Events has announced the launch of Energy Transition North America. The two-day strategic summit has been reimagined in the era of social distancing and will be broadcast live and for free to over 7,500 attendees, aiming to shed light upon the defining issue of our time.

The summit will establish what the future energy system will look like and offer companies, from across the asset spectrum, a definitive guide to their Energy Transition Strategy. Reuters Events will ask who is ready to provide leadership through this age of transition and question how it will effect our economies, innovation, cities and legacy.

RSVP Today – Limited Free Passes Available for the Event

The Energy Transition team at Reuters Events have released the initial long-list of confirmed keynote speakers confirmed to take to the stage, including:

Tristan Grimbert (CEO, EDF Renewables)

Mauricio Gutierrez (CEO, NRG Energy)

Gretchen Watkins (President, Shell Oil Company)

Pedro Pizarro (President & CEO, Edison International)

Vikas Anand (CEO, GE Onshore Wind)

Andrés Gluski (President & CEO, AES Corporation)

Calvin Butler Jr. (CEO, Exelon Utilities)

Angela Wilkinson (Secretary General, World Energy Council)

Ralph Izzo (CEO, PSEG).

The agenda released is both ambitious and comprehensive, covering four key themes:

Global Leadership – The last two years have seen a remarkable acceleration In government, companies and institutional finance vowing to align with Paris or achieve net-zero. But who will drive ambition into action and lead through the most transformative period in modern history?

Economy & Innovation – How can we ensure economic prosperity and protect existing industry whilst facilitating innovation and driving sustainable solutions? The economic imperative behind climate action is clear: how can we decarbonise the global economy; how best can we leverage the economy to help us decarbonise?

RSVP Today – Limited Free Passes Available for the Event

Cities & Mobility – Cities and states are at the front-line of the energy transition USA and Canada. Understanding where the nexus of net-zero lies is key to understanding how it will develop over the next decade. Will mobility be the first-mover in mass electrification, which states will reach their climate goals first and what role will societal climate activism play in shaping the future energy ecosystem?

Legacy & Solutions – As industry begins to look towards the energy ecosystem of tomorrow, what will happen to the established assets of today? Explore what the future of shale looks like, understand how companies can adopt effective pivot portfolios and deep-dive into the clean energy solutions of both today and tomorrow.

RSVP Today – Limited Free Passes Available for the Event

Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition, Reuters Events, said: “At Reuters Events, we’re committed to tackling the Energy Transition head on; to shed light on the defining issue of our time and help energy companies meet a uniquely difficult challenge. That is, to be both an energy company of today, and the energy companies of tomorrow. In a period that will be defined by uncertainty we can, together, lighten the way forward.”

Source: Company Press Release