The proposed ammonia-fired power generation facility will be built at Bord Gáis Energy’s 445MW Whitegate gas power station in Cork, Ireland, and would become Europe’s first ammonia-fired power generation facility

Bord Gáis Energy's Whitegate Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station in Cork, Ireland. (Credit: Bord Gáis Energy)

Centrica and Mitsubishi Power Europe have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the development, construction, and operation of an ammonia-fired power plant in Cork, Ireland.

The project, which is being led by Centrica’s Irish subsidiary Bord Gáis Energy, would become Europe’s first ammonia-fired power generation facility and the second in the world.

To be constructed at Bord Gáis Energy’s 445MW Whitegate gas power station in Cork, the facility will use low-carbon ammonia as a clean and sustainable fuel source for power generation to provide a secure power supply while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

With the signing of the MOU, the partners established a project team to start feasibility studies.

Centrica and Mitsubishi intend to start engaging with local stakeholders once they receive positive outcomes from the feasibility studies.

Mitsubishi Power Europe, Middle East and Africa president and CEO Javier Cavada said: “Mitsubishi Power is the frontrunner in the development of technology to enable the direct firing of ammonia for power generation, harnessing our 50-year pioneering experience in low carbon gas turbine and hydrogen fuel combustion technologies.

“This collaboration with Centrica Energy and Bord Gáis Energy for Europe’s first ammonia-fired power generation facility demonstrates Mitsubishi Power’s relentless commitment to pursue cutting-edge decarbonization solutions to meet the demand for electricity while transitioning towards a more sustainable energy future.

“It is truly a leap forward toward a cleaner, greener energy future, enabled by Europe’s first ammonia-fired power generation facility utilising low-carbon ammonia.”

According to Centrica, low-carbon ammonia has a higher volumetric density than hydrogen, which enables the usage of green hydrogen in a form that can be easily transported and stored.

It provides a fuel that can be used with no carbon emissions, along with a promising long-term energy solution for the transition to a low-carbon energy value chain.

The new power generation facility at Whitegate CCGT power station is expected to serve as a global demonstration site for ammonia-fired power generation technology.

It will provide insight into the feasibility and scalability of low-carbon ammonia as a green fuel and shape the future of power generation worldwide, said the British energy company.

Centrica group CEO Chris O’Shea said: “This is one of the many projects Centrica is working on to demonstrate how the hydrogen economy could work in practice.

“In this instance, we hope to be able to show how hydrogen could be stored and transported as low-carbon ammonia, delivering cleaner energy for customers at the point of use.

“Centrica Energy continues to be a pioneer in supporting the development of these new international value chains and we’re delighted to have the expertise of our partners in Mitsubishi Power in delivering the project.”