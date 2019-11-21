Flushing Meadows will continue to charge the same rates to customers as the previous system owners

Image: Central States Water Resources acquires Water System. Photo: courtesy of Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Flushing Meadows Utility Operating Company, a division of Central States Water Resources (CSWR), has acquired the operating assets of Conway, Arkansas-based water system Flushing Meadows Water System in a sale finalized and approved by the Arkansas Department of Environment Quality (ADEQ).

“We are pleased to bring our team to serve the Flushing Meadows community and ensure that they have a clean, safe water supply and reliable wastewater systems,” said Josiah Cox, President of Central States Water Resources.

Under the agreement, Flushing Meadows will continue to charge the same rates to customers as the previous system owners.

Flushing Meadows joins several other Arkansas communities in the CSWR network, including: Eagle Ridge Utility Operating Company, Hayden’s Place Utility Operating Company, Oak Hill Utility Operating Company, Sebastian Lake Utility Operating Company, and St. Joseph’s Glen Utility Operating Company.

Flushing Meadows has approximately 275 customers in Faulkner County.