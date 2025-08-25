MEG Energy to be acquired by Cenovus Energy. Credit: GeGiGoggle/Shutterstock.com.

Cenovus Energy, a Canadian oil and gas company, has agreed to acquire MEG Energy for approximately C$7.9bn ($5.7bn), which includes assumed debt.

Based in Canada, MEG Energy specialises in in situ thermal oil production in Alberta’s Athabasca region and markets its product across North America and internationally.

The acquisition is intended to enhance Cenovus’ position as a major steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) oil sands producer by combining both companies’ assets to achieve over 720,000 barrels per day of production.

This deal involves a combination of cash and Cenovus shares.

Under the agreement terms, Cenovus will acquire all outstanding common shares of MEG Energy at C$27.25 ($19.7) per share, paid 75% in cash and 25% in Cenovus common shares.

MEG Energy shareholders can choose between receiving C$27.25 ($19.7) in cash or 1.325 Cenovus shares per MEG Energy share, subject to pro-ration limits.

The transaction emerged from a strategic review initiated by MEG Energy around mid-June 2025. This review included evaluating alternatives such as an earlier standalone development plan and an unsolicited offer from Strathcona Resources.

Strathcona’s offer included C$4.1 ($2.97) in cash and 0.62 Strathcona shares per MEG Energy share.

Ultimately, the MEG Energy board concluded that the agreement with Cenovus was in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders.

Key highlights of the transaction include a significant premium of 33% over MEG Energy’s 20-day volume-weighted average share price prior to Strathcona’s initial public acquisition announcement.

MEG Energy president and CEO Darlene Gates said: “This strategic transaction with Cenovus accelerates and de-risks the value embedded in our compelling standalone plan.

“I am extremely proud of the MEG team, whose focus and execution around our world-class assets positioned us to deliver this positive outcome for shareholders.

“Through the process, it became clear that bringing together MEG and Cenovus’ Christina Lake assets is a unique opportunity for synergy realisation that will maximise the value of the resource for the benefit of its stakeholders.”

Cenovus anticipates achieving annual synergies exceeding C$400m ($289m) by 2028 through corporate, commercial, and operational efficiencies. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds flow per share.

Cenovus president and CEO Jon McKenzie said: “This transaction represents a unique opportunity to acquire approximately 110,000 barrels per day of production within some of the highest quality, longest-life oil sands resource in the basin, which sits directly adjacent to our core Christina Lake asset.

“The magnitude of synergies that we have identified makes this a compelling value creation opportunity for Cenovus shareholders. The team at MEG has done a fantastic job developing these assets, and we look forward to leveraging our combined expertise and scale to drive additional value for many years to come.”

The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which is slated for completion in Q4 2025, pending customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and shareholder consent from MEG Energy.