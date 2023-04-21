Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives

Caterpillar’s first battery electric 793 large mining truck. (Credit: Business Wire)

On the foundation of their 2021 collaboration agreement and of technical work achieved together over the past two years, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSX.V: NOU) and Caterpillar Inc. (“Caterpillar”) (NYSE: CAT) have signed definitive agreements to supply NMG’s Matawinie Mine with an integrated solution that covers a zero-exhaust emission fleet, supporting infrastructure, and service. Caterpillar is set to be NMG’s supplier of heavy mining equipment, supporting the progressive transition from traditional models to Cat® zero-exhaust emission machines as they become available. Moreover, NMG and Caterpillar have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) to advance commercial discussions targeting NMG’s active anode material. Through this offtake MoU, a full circular value chain could be established whereas NMG would supply carbon-neutral graphite materials to Caterpillar for the development of its secure, resilient, and sustainable battery supply chain that would serve to electrify heavy vehicles, including NMG’s Matawinie fleet.

Arne H Frandsen, Chair of NMG, said: “Caterpillar is providing NMG with a comprehensive solution for the Company’s Matawinie Mine, de-risking the adoption of new technologies, and optimizing operational excellence through integrated infrastructure. At every stage of development, management has worked to expand the field of possibilities for sustainability in our sector. And now, our new commercial relationship for NMG’s battery materials further elevates the impact of our collaboration with Caterpillar and the relevance of NMG’s business strategy. Today, we raise the bar again!”

Denise Johnson, Caterpillar Group President, commented: “I’m proud of the collaboration and work the NMG and Caterpillar teams have accomplished together in support of the Matawinie site. This project is an exciting one as it highlights what is possible when an effective energy transition roadmap is implemented that bridges the traditional product line to an integrated, electrified site of the future.”

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of NMG, reacted: “Not only will we benefit from Caterpillar’s stellar expertise, renowned products, and latest technological developments, but our team will also be at the forefront of the electric revolution in the sector, sharing insight, testing equipment for further optimization, and providing battery materials to support electrification beyond our mine. This collaboration truly reflects our vision for leadership and unified efforts to advance responsible mining practices and global decarbonization. I salute the commitment of Denise and Caterpillar’s team, without which our ambition would not have materialized so efficiently.”

