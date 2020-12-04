Carrapateena mine has now achieved mine production rate of 4.25Mtpa consistently during November

Carrapateena mine production ramp-up complete. (Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.)

OZ Minerals’ Carrapateena mine has now completed ramp-up with the mine production rate of 4.25Mtpa achieved consistently during November, despite a short COVID-19 South Australia-wide lockdown occurring in the period.

OZ Minerals Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Cole, said:

“While the mill achieved nameplate capacity in March 2020 the mine production ramp-up has continued throughout the year and has been completed some six months earlier than originally anticipated. This significant milestone is a credit to all concerned.

“The cave continues to perform well, caving through the Upper Whyalla zone on 27 November with the cave now approximately 260 metres from surface. Importantly this cave growth milestone further de-risks the establishment of the cave.”