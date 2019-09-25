The SCOOP-NORTHTX pipeline system, between Oklahoma and Texas, has an initial operational capacity of up to 200 million cubic feet per day

Image: Candor opens SCOOP-NORTHTX pipeline for commercial operations. Photo: courtesy of outgunned21/Freeimages.com.

US midstream company Candor Midstream has placed its 161km long SCOOP-to-North-Texas pipeline system (SCOOP-NORTHTX pipeline system) into commercial service.

SCOOP-NORTHTX is a 20inch rich gas gathering pipeline system laid between the US states Oklahoma and Texas. The pipeline has an initial operational capacity of up to 200 million cubic feet per day.

Candor Midstream said that it had acquired the pipeline system in January 2019 after recognising pipeline constraints within the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province play (SCOOP play).

The midstream company said that it had undertaken various upgrades to the rich gas gathering pipeline system. Apart from that, Candor Midstream claimed to have completing comprehensive hydrostatic testing to certify the safe return of the pipeline system to commercial service.

Candor chief commercial officer Derek Gonseaux said: “The SCOOP-NORTHTX pipeline gives Candor the ability to provide unparalleled flow assurance with competitive and reliable processing and, most importantly, access to premium gas and NGL markets, which provide our customers with superior producer netbacks.”

The SCOOP-NORTHTX pipeline system begins from northern Carter County in Oklahoma and extends south across the Oklahoma-Texas border, and ends close to processing facilities situated at the market centre in Bridgeport, Texas.

According to Candor Midstream, the pipeline system is strategically located in the heart of Oklahoma’s SCOOP play. As a result, the pipeline offers regional producers with an immediate outlet to premium processing markets across north Texas, which helps consolidate producer economics.

SCOOP-NORTHTX pipeline system creates immediate solution to bottlenecks in southern Oklahoma

Candor Midstream president and CEO Darrel Hagerman said: “The SCOOP-NORTHTX pipeline debottlenecks the region and offers rich gas gathering solutions and expansion opportunities that are specifically tailored to meet producers’ individual needs in this unique area of Oklahoma and Texas.”

The company said that it had built various risers for commercial rich gas receipts, upgraded equipment and added pipeline monitoring capabilities to improve the pipeline and better serve producers.

Established in 2017, Candor Midstream is backed by EnCap Flatrock Midstream, which committed to make an investment of $200m (£160.85m) to help the former explore organic, greenfield projects and also for making certain acquisitions across North America.