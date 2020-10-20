Under the contract, the firm will deliver 75MW / 300MWh lithium-ion battery storage solution to Goldman Sachs Renewable Power’s Mustang Solar Project in California

Originally, the facility was developed by Recurrent Energy, the completely owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar. (Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay.)

Canadian Solar has signed a supply contract and long term service agreement with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power, a part of the Renewable Power Group of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Under this contract, Canadian Solar will provide and integrate a 75MW / 300MWh lithium-ion battery storage solution into the 100MWac Mustang solar plant located in California.

The energy storage system is a retrofit addition to the solar plant.

In August 2016, the plant was connected to the grid, and in May 2019, it was sold to Goldman Sachs.

Canadian Solar to provide full integrated solution

As per the agreement, Canadian Solar will offer a fully integrated solution. This will include maintenance and battery augmentation services, a lithium iron phosphate-based technology package, and all future operations.

Development of the energy storage component will start early next year and is likely to become operational by the second half of the same year.

Canadian Solar chairman and CEO Dr. Shawn Qu, said, “We are pleased to start supplying this large-scale solar plus energy storage project which will be fully developed by Canadian Solar with our own proprietary technological capabilities. The adoption and integration of energy storage will improve the utilisation of solar energy and meaningfully enlarge our global addressable market.”

Dr Qu further added: “We are excited to partner again with Goldman Sachs to deliver clean, cost-effective and end-to-end solar energy and storage solutions to our customers and local communities.

“Despite the challenging market backdrop due to the pandemic, our teams continue to develop innovative technology solutions and execute our business plan. This is a landmark project, the first of many more to come.”