The City of Airdrie and ENMAX are pleased to announce the completion of Canada's largest municipal rooftop solar installation.

Image: Canada's largest municipal rooftop solar system. Photo: courtesy of CNW Group/ENMAX Corporation.

A 1.55 megawatt (MW) system is now providing renewable energy to Airdrie’s Genesis Place Recreation Centre, meeting up to 30 per cent of the facility’s annual electricity needs and reducing costs by up to $80,000 annually.

“Airdrie is proud to be leading the way in Canada with respect to the generation of solar energy through municipal infrastructure,” said Peter Brown, Mayor of Airdrie. “This project is good for Airdrie residents and the environment and is an incredible example of what we can accomplish when different levels of government work together with great organizations like ENMAX towards a common goal.”

The project was made possible due in large part to funding from the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre and the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

The solar array will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 1,000 tonnes^ per year, the equivalent of taking 275 cars off the road, and is expected to export approximately 140 kilowatts per hour back to the city grid during peak summer months. A second phase, due to be completed in September, will include 240 modules on a double wing carport in the parking lot of Genesis Place.

The City of Airdrie is committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability, guided by its AirdrieONE Sustainability plan created in 2012 to guide its actions through a shared vision designed for and by Airdrie residents and community leaders.

“Municipalities like Airdrie are driving change towards more sustainable practices, and as an energy provider, ENMAX is here to help them find smart solutions,” said Erwin Kantwerg, Vice President of Sales at ENMAX. “The environmental leadership that Airdrie is demonstrating today will have significant benefits for decades to come.”

ENMAX has been providing renewable energy to homes, businesses and municipalities since 2009 and has installed 50 per cent of the solar capacity in Alberta.

Fast facts

The solar array consists of 3,800 solar panels and has a maximum capacity of 1.55 MW.

The system will reduce over 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year, the equivalent of taking 275 cars off the road.

Renewable energy generated by the solar array will meet up to 30 per cent of the facility’s current electricity needs, saving The City of Airdrie about $80,000 in electricity costs annually.

Source: Company Press Release