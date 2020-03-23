The decisions were made to ensure clean, safe, reliable water service for all customers during this public health crisis

The company has banned all work-related air travel.. (Credit: Pixabay/roegger)

California American Water has suspended the practice of shutting off water service due to non-payment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Service will also be restored to all customers whose service was previously discontinued due to nonpayment. This practice will remain in effect as long as the current public health crisis continues.

These decisions were made to ensure clean, safe, reliable water service for all customers during this public health crisis, and to assist those customers who may experience financial hardships during this crisis.

“Our priority is and has always been the well-being of our customers,” said California American Water President Rich Svindland. “During this public health crisis, we must ensure everyone, especially the most vulnerable segments of our society, has access to clean, safe and reliable water service. We also hope to provide some relief for those customers who may experience financial hardships as a result of this public health emergency.”

California American Water is also taking steps to comply with all Centers for Disease Control guidelines on COVID-19 mitigation. Accordingly, the company is suspending in-person money transactions at all local offices. Customers will still be able to pay their bills online at myaccount.amwater.com or call the customer service line at 1-800-685-8660. They can also pay their bills at any third-party payment center that may be in their area. Customers can continue to make use of payment drop boxes if their local office has one.

In addition to protecting its customers, California American Water is prioritizing the health of its employees. The company has banned all work-related air travel. It has also mandated employees work from home other than certain essential personnel such as those who needed to ensure water and wastewater treatment. In addition, the company will not participate in sponsored events and public gatherings consistent with CDC guidance. These restrictions will not affect California American Water’s financial commitment to the many nonprofits and causes it supports each year.

“These decisions were made in accordance with our commitment to our customers and employees and the recommendations of public health care officials,” Svindland said. “We hope these measures will bring some relief to those who may be affected by this crisis and contribute to the curtailment of the pandemic’s advance. Our thoughts are with our customers, employees and all those across the globe during this extraordinary time.”

Source: Company Press Release