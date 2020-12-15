C3 Metals has contracted a local firm to build a twenty-person camp, and a diamond core rig for first drilling programme since 2012

Jasperoide comprises a large, underexplored copper-gold mineralised skarn-porphyry system. (Credit: Łukasz Klepaczewski from Pixabay)

C3 Metals has received the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines authorisation for drilling on its Jasperoide project located in Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn Copper Belt of Peru.

The mining firm said that its camp construction is underway, and will conduct the drilling programmme soon. It has contracted a diamond core rig for first drilling programme since 2012.

Jasperoide comprises a large, underexplored copper-gold mineralised skarn-porphyry system that is developed in a similar geological setting to several nearby large copper mines, including Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore).

C3 Metals executive chairman Tony Manini said: “We are delighted to have received the necessary permit to commence drilling activities at Jasperoide. We view the Jasperoide project as an exceptional copper-gold opportunity that will drill test a large-scale mineralised system in a world class copper region.

“We look forward to reporting a consistent flow of news as our drilling program ramps up over the coming months.”

C3 Metals preparing for initial 15-hole diamond core drilling programme

With the authorisation, the company intends to undertake exploration activities, as per the approved drill permit, which includes trench and channel sampling, construction and drilling from 40 platforms, associated drill sumps and gutters, and the provision of road access.

The approved schedule facilitates for all works including rehabilitation of sites to be completed within 34 months.

The firm has commenced preparations for an initial 15 hole, 3500m diamond core drilling programme, which is initially focused on the copper-gold skarn and porphyry targets at Montaña de Cobre and Cresta Verde, and gold-silver target at Callejón de Oro.

C3 Metals contracted a local Peruvian company to build a twenty-person camp, which is currently under construction. The facility includes insulated structures, a drill logging and core sampling facility, electricity, water and fuel storage, and internet access.

Furthermore, the works on drill site access trails and pad construction are planned to be undertaken in parallel with camp construction.

Manini added: “I would like to thank the Ministry of Energy and Mines, our consultants and the entire C3 Metals team for the excellent progress made engaging with the local community during this particularly challenging Covid-19 pandemic period.

“The Company is looking forward to working with the local communities to ensure our exploration activities are conducted in a manner which benefits all stakeholders.”