Image: BW Energy plans to drill one exploration well on Tortue field. Photo: courtesy of D Thory from Pixabay.

BW Energy, a separate E&P company of BW Offshore (BWO), has revised the Ruche development plan to include the Hibiscus discovery in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon.

As per the revised plan, BWO estimates the Ruche phase 1 gross production to double from 15,000 bbls/day to 30,000 bbls/day, which will come in addition to the production from the Tortue field.

BW Energy CEO Carl Arnet said: “Hibiscus is proving to be a discovery of equal quality and magnitude to the Tortue field. The revised development will add significantly to our production capacity and take us above the FPSOs current nameplate of 40,000 bbls/day.

“We are confident that the license partners will support the revised development plan launched by BW Energy.”

BW Offshore noted that the revised development plan follows the successful completion of Hibiscus exploration well (DHIBM-1).

Under the revised plan, Ruche phase 1 will comprise four Hibiscus production wells and two Ruche wells, all from the Gamba formation with production scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Additionally, the contemplated platform is planned to be moved 4km to the west to incorporate the Hibiscus resources.

Under the Ruche Phase 2 development plan, the firm will develop additional proven resources through up to seven wells in a bid to maintain the production plateau.

Arnet added: “We are considering using one or two of these options based on our successes to date and the number of prospects we have identified.

“We also expect results from ongoing seismic reprocessing by year-end which combined with information from the ongoing drilling campaign will provide valuable data points.”

The firm said that it has increased the estimated capital expenditure for Ruche Phase 1 has increased from $375m to $445m (gross) while the estimated incremental reserves produced are 50 MMbbl gross.

Following the completion of the current drilling programme at four production wells on Tortue, BW Energy plans to drill one more exploration well as part of the current sanctioned development programme.

The programme would yield an average gross production of 16,000 bbls/day in the first half of 2020 and will be increased to 23,000 bbls/day in the second half of 2020.

Additionally, the company has agreed on options with Borr Drilling for two more exploration wells, and if exercised, the wells will extend the current drilling campaign to the third quarter of 2020.