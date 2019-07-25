The RNG produced from the project is adequate to fuel a compressed natural gas (CNG) bus travel to 1,270,000 miles (2,043,866km) or shuttling between San Francisco and New York for 200 times

Image: Brightmark has developed the project in close coordination with Dane County, Wisconsin. Photo: Courtesy of Brightmark Energy.

Brightmark Energy, a US-based waste and energy development company, has purchased an anaerobic digester in the northwest of Madison, Wisconsin, US.

Brightmark said that the project is capable of converting 90,000 gallons per day of dairy waste supplied by three local farms into biogas and other useful products.

Brightmark Energy buys the facility from Clean Fuel Partners

Brightmark Energy has acquired the digester from Clean Fuel Partners, which will continue to provide operations and maintenance support for the project.

Following the installation of gas upgrade equipment at the facility, the project is expected to produce adequate renewable natural gas (RNG) to replace at least 50,000MMBtu of conventional natural gas per annum.

Brightmark Energy CEO Bob Powell said: “Brightmark is thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in this unique gas-processing facility here in Wisconsin. This project is a win-win for all – it’s good for the local environment, good for the regional economy, and good for the climate.”

Once all the improvement works at the project are completed, the RNG is collected from the anaerobic digester and transported to the recently completed landfill-gas-processing facility. From there the gas is injected directly into the interstate pipeline owned by ANR Pipeline Company.

According to the company, the RNG produced from the project is adequate to fuel a compressed natural gas (CNG) bus travel to 1,270,000 miles (2,043,866km), or shuttle between San Francisco and New York for 200 times.

Developed in close coordination with Dane County, Wisconsin, the project marks the first facility in the US to receive biogas from multiple off-site locations and connect that renewable gas with RNG stations locally and across the nation.

Clean Fuel Partners founder and CEO John Haeckel said: “We look forward to Brightmark taking this facility to a new level. Their investment will create both long-term viability and increased manure processing for the surrounding area – a key goal behind the original cooperative development of the project with Dane County.”