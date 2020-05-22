Savon Aurinkoenergia Oy is a growing energy company that sells solar energy solutions to private customers and companies

Bravida enters the Finnish solar energy market. (Credit: Bravida)

Bravida acquires a majority share of the Finnish solar energy company Savon Aurinkoenergia Oy as part of its long-term work for a greener customer offering.

Savon Aurinkoenergia Oy is a growing energy company that sells solar energy solutions to private customers and companies. The head office is located in Kuopio, with customers all over Finland. The company has 63 employees and a turnover of approximately EUR 9.3 million.

“This acquisition creates a solid foundation for further development of Bravida’s sustainable customer offering. We look forward to our future cooperation”, says Marko Holopainen, Head of the Finland Division, Bravida.

“Together with Bravida, we can further develop and grow our business”, says Arttu Voutilainen, CEO Savon Aurinkoenergia Oy.

The acquisition of Savon Aurinkoenergia Oy is Bravida’s seventh acquisition in Finland since Bravida’s market entry in 2015. Bravida acquires 65% of the shares and will take up the majority ownership on May 20, 2020.

Source: Company Press Release