Bravida aims to be the industry leader in sustainability. As part of its long-term work for a green customer offering, Bravida acquires the Swedish solar cell company Solkraft EMK AB.

Solkraft EMK AB offers installation and servicing of solar cell solutions for villas, agricultural properties and commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Swedish Mölndal with seven local offices between Ystad and Stockholm. In 2019, the company had sales of approximately SEK 170 million.

Mattias Johansson, President and CEO of Bravida, explains the background to the acquisition, which is Bravida’s first in the solar energy sector:

“The acquisition of Solkraft EMK AB is part of a long-term investment and a development of our customer offering. We want to be the industry leader in sustainability. Climate-smart solutions will be a growing part of our business going forward.”

Since its inception in 2015, the company has grown rapidly and currently employs just over 100 people, including both fitters and a sales organization. Peter Olsen, who co-founded the company, sees great benefits in becoming part of Bravida:

“Already from the beginning, we have been aiming to reach a billion in sales, with the best customer satisfaction. We realized early on that we would need help from a strong player to reach the goal, and it is a tremendous security to now become part of Bravida. I also think that this will be very positive for all our employees!”

Initially, Bravida acquires 51% of the shares and will take up ownership in the spring of 2020.

Source: Company Press Release