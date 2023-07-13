To be constructed in the German North Sea, the projects will be BP’s first offshore wind farms in the country

BP to build two offshore wind projects in the German North Sea. (Credit: BP p.l.c.)

BP has won the rights to build two offshore wind projects in Germany, that would have a total potential generating capacity of 4GW.

The development rights have been granted by the Bundesnetzagentur German Federal Network Agency following the offshore wind power auctions for non-centrally pre-investigated sites which closed for bids on 1 June 2023.

To be located in the German North Sea, the projects will be BP’s first offshore wind farms in the country.

Subject to the receipt of necessary permits and approvals, BP plans to build the two wind facilities at distances of 130km and 150km off the coast, in water depths of nearly 40m.

The energy company will lead the development, construction, and operations of the two fixed-bottom offshore wind projects.

Grid connection of the two offshore wind facilities is aimed to be achieved by the end of the decade.

BP gas and low carbon energy executive vice president Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said: “These awards are a huge milestone for bp’s decarbonisation plans in Germany and are a strong reflection of our wider strategy.

“The renewable power we aim to produce will anchor the significant demand we expect for green electrons for our German operations, from a whole host of products and services including green hydrogen and biofuels production, electric mobility growth and refinery decarbonisation.”

According to BP, the new offshore wind projects are in line with its integrated energy company strategy and disciplined allocation of capital.

BP will make the initial payments of €678m which is equivalent to 10% of the bid amount by July 2024.

The remaining 90% will be paid over a period of 20 years once the projects enter into operations in the next decade.

In a separate announcement, TotalEnergies said it had been granted two marine concessions, N-12.1 and O-2.2, located in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, respectively, by the Bundesnetzagentur.

TotalEnergies will develop two offshore wind projects with capacities of 2GW and 1GW, respectively, to deliver clean energy equivalent to the consumption of more than three million households.