Tangguh LNG is a unified project involving six gas fields within the Wiriagar, Berau and Muturi PSCs in Bintuni Bay. Credit: Kaulainbang/Shutterstock.com.

BP and its partners have entered into three new production sharing contracts (PSCs) in Indonesia, increasing the UK-based energy major’s participation in the country’s oil and gas blocks to 11.

Two of the contracts involve the Bintuni and Drawa exploration blocks, located near the bp-operated Tangguh LNG project in Papua Barat.

In the Bintuni and Drawa blocks, bp will collaborate with partners including CNOOC Southeast Asia, MI Berau (a joint venture between INPEX and Mitsubishi), and Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi.

Tangguh LNG is a consolidated project comprising six gas fields within the Wiriagar, Berau and Muturi PSCs in Bintuni Bay. Production commenced in 2009, four years after the Indonesian Government’s initial approval.

The facility currently operates three liquefied natural gas (LNG) trains with a combined capacity of 11.4 million tonnes per annum.

BP also confirmed its involvement in the INPEX-operated Barong block offshore East Java, via its fully owned BP Barong subsidiary.

The Barong Working Area is known for multiple oil and gas discoveries.

East Java Province is projected to have stable energy demand in the medium to long term.

INPEX and its partner are preparing to immediately move to development and production if exploration proves to be successful.

As part of the Barong block agreement, BP Barong maintains a 49% partnership alongside INPEX, which holds a 51% stake.

BP gas and low carbon energy executive vice-president William Lin said: “These agreements demonstrate our ongoing investment in Indonesia’s energy security and economic growth. We already have world-class assets in the country, and, subject to success, the proximity of two of these new blocks to our existing infrastructure could support the potential future development and production of these resources.

“This year marks bp’s 60th in Indonesia and, through our dedicated regional team and continuous focus on safety and operational performance, we look forward to working with the government and our partners to continue supporting the country’s energy resilience and development objectives for years to come.”

The agreements were formalised with the Indonesian Government, represented by SKK Migas, and witnessed by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia.

These form part of the second Indonesia Petroleum Bidding Round 2025, under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The signing took place during the Indonesian Petroleum Association Convention & Exhibition 2026.

Earlier this month, bp secured a 40% participating stake in a production sharing agreement for six oil and gas exploration blocks in Uzbekistan’s North Ustyurt region.

The agreement covers the Birqori, Boyterak, Kharoy, Qoraqalpoq, Qulboy and Terengquduq blocks.