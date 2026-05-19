The IndiGrid-AmpereHour project is located at a GETCO substation. Credit: AmpereHour Energy.

AmpereHour Energy and IndiGrid have begun operations at a 180MW/360MW-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The BESS facility is located at a substation of the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) serves as the offtaker for the IndiGrid-AmpereHour project. This facility is the largest stand-alone utility-scale BESS in India and has among the largest capacities of its kind in Asia.

GUVNL awarded IndiGrid the 180MW/360MWh BESS project in early 2024 through tariff-based competitive bidding. The project was implemented under a build, own and operate model.

IndiGrid signed a 12-year BESS agreement in June 2024, with the term starting from the commercial operation date. The project also secured long-term concessional financing from the International Finance Corporation.

AmpereHour has been responsible for providing technological support for the BESS.

According to AmpereHour, the project’s commissioning has considerably enhanced the regional energy landscape.

The company noted that Gujarat has expanded its renewable energy sector, launching 870MW of battery storage capacity projects in recent years.

AmpereHour employed its ELINA EMS and AH Suite software for effective data integration and project execution. This approach facilitated quality control and navigated logistical challenges, achieving a one-step commissioning process.

AmpereHour co-founder and managing director Rahul Shelke said: “This project is a ‘lighthouse’ moment for the Indian energy sector. Our Flexible Integration architecture was the key to this scale; by providing an intelligent, adaptable technology layer, we enabled IndiGrid to deploy a system that is technically superior and commercially optimised.

“As Gujarat continues to expand its energy storage footprint, we are excited to showcase how our technology serves as the backbone for such critical infrastructure.”

Constructing one of Asia’s largest standalone BESS required AmpereHour to expand insights from its 40MWh Delhi project into a 360MWh capacity.

To fulfil GUVNL’s grid standards, AmpereHour’s research and development and engineering teams carried out advanced simulations.

This optimised the entire electrical network, from the 220kV grid connection to the direct current systems, ensuring high round-trip efficiency and effective energy utilisation.

The facility will store excess renewable energy during low demand and release it during high-demand periods, enhancing grid stability and reducing energy curtailment.

IndiGrid managing director Harsh Shah said: “The successful commissioning of this 180MW/360MWh BESS project was a proud moment for IndiGrid and marks an important milestone for India’s evolving energy infrastructure.

“AmpereHour’s ability to design, integrate and energise a complex battery energy storage system at scale was key to the success of this project. This is a critical asset that underscores our commitment to supporting India’s goal of 500GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.”