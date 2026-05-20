Ramme power-to-X plant (Image: Skovgaard Energy)

Located next to the transformer station in Idomlund near Holstebro, the new energy park occupies 428 hectares and is the result of close collaboration between the municipality of Holstebro and a number of national and international partners. The ambition is to develop the area into a key hub for the production of green hydrogen and other fossil-free fuels.

The first project within Energy Hub Holstebro is led by Skovgaard Energy (which is based in Lemvig, Northwest Jutland) in partnership with Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Corporation. The partners have submitted plans to build a 150 MW Powerto- X facility that will produce green hydrogen for use in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production. The facility will cover 3.3 hectares and forms part of the broader North Sea Hydrogen initiative.

The project will draw on renewable electricity from nearby wind turbines, hydrogen from Power-to-X in Idomlund and biogas from Maabjerg Bioenergy, supporting the creation of synthetic fuels for the aviation sector. Sumitomo Corporation, which operates a large global fleet of leased aircraft, is expected to play a key role in the commercialisation of these fuels.

Ørsted was previously working with Skovgaard on PtX project development but has withdrawn from the partnership.

As additional projects are developed, the energy park will require supportive infrastructure, including the deployment of hydrogen pipeline connections to facilitate transport and scalability.

What are Climate Parks? Skovgaard Energy describes them as “multifunctional areas that serve several purposes”, in the Holstebro case, producing “green electricity from wind turbines and solar cells, which can be used for Powerto- X production and creating green jobs and sustainable growth locally.” Climate Parks also “contribute to the development of the local community by supporting village plans and increasing accessibility to the landscape. And they focus on increased biodiversity through strengthened aquatic environments and animal and plant life, nature restoration, new natural areas and afforestation,” says Skovgaard.

Skovgaard Energy says it “stands firmly and solidly in the soil of West Jutland with deep roots in 30 years of development of renewable energy projects”, noting that in 2021, “a strategic paradigm shift was made in the company to be able to maintain a leading role in the green transition. That is why we are now a focused developer of solutions that balance the electricity grid and enable a future where energy supply is both 100% green and 100% stable.”

Power to ammonia

Meanwhile, in the small town of Ramme, near Lemvig, Skovgaard Energy, in partnership with EUDP, Vestas and Haldor Topsøe, has constructed what it describes as “the world’s first dynamic PtX plant.” Six existing Vestas V80- 2.0 MW wind turbines (total installed capacity 12 MW) and a 50 MW solar park deliver the energy that is used to produce liquid green ammonia.

The plant aims to demonstrate how renewable power can be coupled directly to an ammonia production plant while adapting to the inherent fluctuations in power output from the renewable power sources integrated with the plant’s electrolysis and ammonia synthesis loop, and simultaneously making it a cost-effective way of producing green ammonia (some 5000 t per year).

The plant is a demonstration project and has received DKK 81 million (EUR 11 million) in funding from the Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP).

It employs Veolia’s TERION™ S water treatment technology, which uses a combination of reverse osmosis and continuous electrodeionisation to achieve the required water quality for electrolysis. Ammonia is expected to play a critical role in the world’s journey towards net zero. It can be transported using existing infrastructure, and it has multiple end-uses, not only as a fuel or hydrogen carrier but also to help decarbonise industrial processes like steel and cement production.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.