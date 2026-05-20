The historic locks on the Canal de Castilla in Spain

FLEXIBILITY AND DIGITALISATION ARE described as being key to the successful implementation of the energy transition, and need to encompass all areas from power generation to stronger transmission, distribution systems, storage, and a more flexible demand.

Digitalised solutions and innovative technologies are also increasingly being recognised for their role in supporting the growth of new sustainable hydropower, alongside the modernisation of existing plants. As research by Vagnoni et al in Renewable Earth shows, this will have practical implications for stakeholders and policymakers in the European hydropower sector, paving the way ahead for the sector’s part in balancing the power system.

Flexible operation is one of the challenges facing hydropower, and advances in digitalisation will help with this. Although the European hydropower sector is said to have good levels of digitalisation, as yet it hasn’t been fully exploited, and with the latest technological solutions not being uniformly adopted across countries, it confirms the need for knowledge transfer between stakeholders. Ultimately, greater effort is required to raise awareness and facilitate sharing of experiences between operators, manufacturers, and universities.

Unmanned

With the increased unmanned operation of hydropower facilities there comes an increase in operational efficiency and greater protection for plant operations from human error but this, as Vagnoni et point out, also requires advanced control systems that collect all sensor data on site. In other words, unmanned operation necessitates a communications infrastructure with a reliable communications protocol.

There have been breakthroughs in the use of digital tools with regards to the environmental interaction of hydropower. These have been combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms for automatic image-based detection and classification of species in different environments. In addition, deep neural networks have already been successfully applied in various fields for fish monitoring, with molecular techniques such as environmental DNA emerging as a tool for monitoring various aquatic species.

Fuzzy logic

Fuzzy logic has been used in the sustainable revitalisation of the Canal de Castilla in Spain. Built in the 18th century, the canal and its system of locks played a key role in transportation and territorial unification, but deterioration of the locks in recent years limited its functionality, leading to discussions about the best way forward to resolve this.

By using fuzzy logic, complex decisions were addressed using a community-focused approach when variables were neither precise nor clearly defined. The installation of hydroelectric turbines at the locks was deemed as an advanced and efficient engineering solution which wouldn’t require large scale works. Taking advantage of the axial flow of water in the canals, the installation of these adaptable turbines in the cross channels was deemed to have low environmental impact.

According to Perez et al in Applied Sciences, fuzzy logic was a valuable tool for modelling and evaluating the feasibility of integrating such turbines in the channel, considering parameters including water depth and flow velocity. As fuzzy logic is able to model and evaluate uncertainty and imprecision in a wide range of situations, it’s a versatile and powerful tool for decision making in engineering and environmental management. In the context of the Canal de Castilla, fuzzy logic was used to address the complexity of turbine selection and evaluate its feasibility in a unique historical and natural environment.

The authors say they chose fuzzy logic to analyse the viability of comparative installations in more detail. This methodical approach ensured that the selected turbine aligns with the canal’s unique features and the sustainability goals of the project, providing a data-driven solution for enhancing the canal’s functionality and ecological footprint.

“In conclusion,” the authors report, “the union of community insight and technical evaluation presents a compelling case for the canal’s enhancement. The survey results highlight a public inclination towards sustainable development that honours the canal’s legacy, while the fuzzy logic models provide a scientific foundation for selecting appropriate turbine technology. Together, they paved a well-informed path towards revitalising the Canal de Castilla in a manner that is both technologically sound and culturally respectful.”

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.