Two diamond drill rigs are now operational at the site. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Vizsla Copper has commenced drilling operations at the Woodjam Project in central British Columbia (BC), Canada.

The programme is targeting up to 8,000m of drilling across approximately 16 drill-holes, concentrating on the areas of Three Firs, Great Plains and Deerhorn.

Two diamond drill rigs are now operational at the site.

At Three Firs, the focus will be on assessing near-surface, porphyry-related copper-gold mineralisation over an area measuring at least 400m × 200m.

Previous exploration identified mineralised breccias, with recent models suggesting a south-east plunge towards an untested anomaly.

The Great Plains target, situated approximately 4km south of the South-east deposit, will be examined for a chargeability-high anomaly over a 2km × 2km area.

It remains unexplored due to a glacial till layer concealing the bedrock.

At Deerhorn, drilling will investigate the southern extension of high-grade mineralisation following earlier discoveries of significant copper and gold grades.

The initial phase of the 2026 drilling programme at the Poplar Project has concluded, with more than 11,200m drilled across 21 holes at the Thira, Camp Lake and Copper Pond locations.

Phase two of the Poplar drilling will begin after all results from phase one have been analysed and drilling at the Woodjam Project is completed.

Vizsla Copper chair and CEO Craig Parry said: “With copper recently reaching an all-time high of $6.60/lb, we believe the market is continuing to recognise the growing importance of new copper discoveries and development projects.

“Against this backdrop, the company is well-positioned with assays pending from our Thira copper discovery at the Poplar project, as well as a fully funded 8,000m drill programme under way at the Woodjam project.

“We believe the next few months will be a highly active and catalyst-rich period with a steady stream of meaningful news flow expected across our portfolio.”