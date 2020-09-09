Under the agreement, the Council and bp experts in low carbon energy systems, mobility and technology will work together to develop and deliver green energy solutions

BP and Aberdeen join forces in drive for net zero. (Credit: Spencer Wing from Pixabay)

Aberdeen City Council has announced a new and ground-breaking partnership with bp to help the Council achieve the goals of the recently-approved Net Zero Vision to reduce carbon emissions and become a climate positive city.

Under the agreement, the Council and bp experts in low carbon energy systems, mobility and technology will work together to develop and deliver green energy solutions.

The partnership will explore opportunities in service of the city’s decarbonisation, economic and social ambitions, working across several themes, including:

Hydrogen for transport, heat and power, building on the city’s strong track record of innovation in transport;

Built environment to understand and improve building energy use and efficiency;

Mobility and electrification to develop solutions for clean, low emission vehicles and increase the fuel efficiency of the council’s fleets;

Circular economy exploring value-adding opportunities such as energy from waste.

The Net Zero Vision supports Aberdeen’s leading role in energy transition and provides a unique opportunity. Aberdeen is already leading the way in the UK in developing and deploying renewable technologies to combat global warming and climate change.

Under the agreement, and at no cost to the local authority, bp will serve as planning and technical adviser in delivery of the local authority’s Energy Transition Strategic Infrastructure Plan (SIP).

Aberdeen becomes the second city in the world after Houston to establish a partnership with bp to collaborate on decarbonised energy solutions.

The organisations will also explore how to support zero-carbon technology innovation in the city and region by creating a supportive environment to help start-ups scale up.

Jenny LaingCo-leader of Aberdeen City Council Councillor said: “We are delighted to be embarking with bp on the next phase of Aberdeen’s drive to support local, national and international climate change targets.

“Our credentials are second to none for the deployment of ground-breaking technology in addressing climate change – the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, Hydrogen Aberdeen and the first bus fleet and refuelling infrastructure in the UK.

“The Council and bp have the same goals in reducing our carbon footprint and working with bp provides a major opportunity for Aberdeen to progress our plans. Our operations include areas such as transport, district heating, buildings and waste, while bp is a world leader in energy, and has a significant innovation and R&D base for us to draw on and learn from.”

Partnering with countries, cities and industries as they shape their paths to net zero is a core part of bp’s new strategy introduced in August.

Over the next decade we expect to partner with 10-15 cities globally to provide innovative, integrated ‎and decarbonised energy solutions at scale to help achieve their goals of net zero emissions.William LinExecutive Vice President Regions, Cities & Solutions

“We are privileged to be the partner for city of Aberdeen on its journey to achieving its carbon reduction ambition.

“Aberdeen is a leading energy city in the UK and the world, with whom we share a long history. We are committed to bringing our capabilities in integrating and developing energy systems coupled with the city’s local expertise, knowledge and insights to make a sustainable impact for the citizens of Aberdeen and the surrounding region.”

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader, added: “We are facing unprecedented economic challenges, and, at the same time, must respond to climate change.

“We are implementing a major transformation programme in response to this and today’s announcement is an indication of the confidence in Aberdeen that major businesses have. The relationship will consolidate the city’s position on the international stage.

“It aligns to the work of the World Energy Cities Partnership and it is a reflection of Aberdeen’s global reputation that along with Houston, we are the first two cities that bp is working with as part of its commitment to support decarbonisation in cities.”

Peter Mather, bp senior vice president for Europe and UK, said: “Aberdeen is an impressive, forward-thinking city where for more than 50 years bp has developed a strong and successful relationship through our North Sea operations.

“This new agreement with Aberdeen City Council is the natural evolution of our relationship, working together as we each pursue our net zero ambitions. It also reaffirms bp’s commitment to Aberdeen and to working collaboratively to drive the region towards net zero.”

Source: Company Press Release