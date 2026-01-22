The Borealis Mine is an open-pit gold mine with full permitting granted for resumption. Credit: Parilaw/Shutterstock.com.

Borealis Mining has begun mobilising mining equipment at the Borealis Gold Mine in Nevada, US, as the company edges closer to resuming gold operations.

Heavy machinery, production drill rigs and other support equipment is currently being stationed on-site in preparation for the initial phase of mining activities.

The company has contracted Ledcor CMI, a North American operator with experience in open-pit mining, to lead the project.

Ledcor’s responsibilities cover mine development, production drilling and blasting, material movement and ongoing support operations.

Alongside the equipment mobilisation, Borealis initiated a confirmatory drilling programme at the beginning of January.

This aims to verify historical data, fine-tune grade control and aid in short-term mine planning.

Upcoming site activities will concentrate on the commissioning of equipment, finalising site preparations and beginning production drilling.

The first production blast is anticipated in the coming weeks, contingent on final scheduling and operational preparedness.

Borealis president and CEO Kelly Malcolm said: “Mobilising equipment to site is a significant operational milestone and a clear indication that Borealis is moving into execution. Safety is foundational to how we operate, and completing over 37,000 work hours in 2025 without a lost-time injury reflects the discipline of our team and our approach to site readiness.

“With confirmatory drilling under way and production drilling preparations advancing, we are focused on safely and efficiently progressing toward our first blast in the coming weeks.”

The Borealis Mine is an open-pit gold mine with full permitting granted for resumption.

The plan to restart operations includes utilising existing infrastructure and permitted facilities while gradually increasing production.

In September 2025, Borealis completed the initial gold and silver doré pour from stockpile crushing and heap leaching activities at the Borealis mine. This pour resulted in 65.6lb, or 956.7 troy ounces, of doré, which was formed into two bars.