Sorby Hills project is located in the East Kimberley. (Credit: Boab Metals)

Boab Metals has selected GR Engineering Services (GRES) as its preferred EPC contractor for the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver project, located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

As a preferred contractor, GRES will provide the design and EPC services for the expansion of a process plant at the Sorby Hills project with a maximum capacity of 2.25Mtpa.

The scope of the expansion project represents a 50% increase over what is outlined in the Sorby Hills Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

Its tendered price is said to form the basis of capital cost estimates for the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), which is expected to complete in Q4 2022.

Finalising a commercial agreement and a contract award is expected over the coming months, subject to the Sorby Hills project progressing towards a Final Investment Decision.

Also, both parties will execute a detailed design and procurement agreement to commence important works ahead of finalising the full EPC contract.

Boab managing director and CEO Simon Noon said: “The selection of GRES as the Preferred EPC Contractor for the Process Plant at Sorby Hills is a significant project milestone.

“GRES is a market-leading engineering firm that is highly regarded within the industry for their technical ability and track record of project delivery.

“Having GRES on board will complement the project delivery team and add immense value to the Sorby Hills Project.”

Located 50km from the regional centre of Kununurra in the East Kimberley, the Sorby Hills project is equipped with established infrastructure and permissions in place.

The existing sealed roads will connect the site with the facilities at Wyndham Port, to transport concentrate.

Boab said that GRES is selected after a highly competitive EPC tender process, which received submissions from a wide range of engineering firms.

GRES acting managing director Tony Patrizi said: “GRES are delighted to be confirmed as the preferred EPC Contractor for the Sorby Hills process plant.

“We are cognisant of the economic and social benefits the Project will deliver to Kununurra and East Kimberley Regions and we are eager to play our part to bring the Project to fruition.

“We look forward to working with Simon and his team to finalise the detailed design of the Process Plant in the coming months and commencing long lead procurement and construction activities in due course.”