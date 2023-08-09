All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources

BLM seeks public comment for oil and gas lease sale in Nevada. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

The Bureau of Land Management Nevada State Office opened a 30-day public comment period to receive public input on five oil and gas parcels totaling 4,538 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale in Nevada. The comment period ends September 7, 2023.

The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in June 2023 and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis. BLM will use input from the public to help complete its review of each parcel and determine if leasing of these parcels conforms with all applicable laws, policies, and land use plans.

As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM will apply a 16.67 percent royalty rate for any new leases from this sale. More information about the Act is available on BLM’s online fact sheet.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.

