Black & Veatch’s Global Distributed Energy business will combine its service and EPC offerings with the ENACT cloud-based platform

Black & Veatch partners with ENACT Systems to advance commercial solar. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Black & Veatch, a global provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and ENACT Systems Inc., a leader in cloud-based software for the solar industry, today announced a strategic partnership designed to elevate commercial solar project management to new heights in Southeast Asia.

Driven by the global march towards decarbonization and sustainability, large solar projects in this region are becoming highly distributed and increasingly complex. And the market is growing – Black & Veatch estimates that Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam will see an additional 19 GW in solar installations and capacity by 2024. But with COVID-19 driving a shift towards new, digital-based working models, traditional project management has been set aside as project execution continues to evolve into the digital age. By embracing the power of automation, the solar industry can optimize project management while introducing new opportunities in efficiency and productivity.

To do this, Black & Veatch’s Global Distributed Energy business will combine its experience and industry-leading service and EPC offerings with the ENACT cloud-based platform to automate development and deployment processes for distributed solar projects across Southeast Asia. By digitizing the entire project design and development process, the platform helps manage project design, management, financing, execution and asset management needs across multiple countries in the region, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. In doing so, the platform will help streamline efforts while delivering greater efficiencies across the entire solar project life cycle.

“As a global leader in renewable energy, Black & Veatch has contributed to more than 2,000 solar PV installations around the world,” said Mitesh Patel, Director of Black & Veatch’s Renewable Energy business in Asia. “Pairing our deep technical expertise in renewables with ENACT’s unique cloud-based platform will allow us to broaden and expand our EPC offerings within the region, particularly when it comes to the growing commercial rooftop solar market. Embracing this advanced technology reflects Black & Veatch’s commitment to innovation and working in new ways.”

“Distributed energy, led by solar, will continue to grow as commercial and industrial customers in Southeast Asia look to reduce fixed costs while benefitting from third-party financing,” said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of ENACT Systems Inc. “In the post-COVID-19 world, the complexity of renewable project development will only increase as business teams continue to work remotely, avoiding physical engagement while still getting work done on time. Digital platforms will be even more crucial to ensure timely and effective transactions throughout this time.”

Source: Company Press Release