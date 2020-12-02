Built with an investment of $79m, the wind farm features 21 wind turbines, each rated at 2.5MW

Black Hills now owns approximately 281MW of renewable wind generation. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Black Hills has completed the construction and started operations of the 52.5MW Corriedale Wind Energy Project in the US.

Spread across a 5,000 acre site in Laramie County near Cheyenne, Wyoming, the wind project has been built with an investment of $79m.

Featuring 21 wind turbines, each rated at 2.5MW, the facility will produce wind energy for customers who have subscribed to its Renewable Ready Program.

Under the programme, the company offers customers with utility-scale renewable energy for up to 100% of their electric energy needs.

The Corriedale Wind Energy Project is jointly owned by the company’s affiliate electric utilities, South Dakota Electric and Wyoming Electric.

Black Hills president and CEO, Linn Evans said: “We are delivering on our responsibility to provide clean energy and creative solutions as the energy provider of choice for our customers.

“Completing this renewable energy project on schedule and on budget for our customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to our team’s ability to deliver results.”

Through voluntary renewable energy tariffs, the wind energy facility will deliver the output to large commercial and industrial customers and governmental agencies.

Corriedale project features a suite of digital wind power tools

To enhance turbine performance, the Corriedale project features a suite of digital wind power tools.

With a customised wind turbine analytics software, combined with project design enhancements, the facility is expected to increase its annual energy production by up to 7%.

Evans further said: “I would like to thank the South Dakota and Wyoming policymakers, area landowners and customers who supported making this project a reality. This project provides local jobs, property taxes and lease payments to local landowners, benefitting the local community for decades to come.”

With the completion of the Corriedale wind farm, Black Hills now owns and operates approximately 281MW of renewable wind generation with an additional 132MW of wind energy under contract.

In December last year, Black Hills completed construction on the 60MW Busch Ranch II wind project in southern Colorado.