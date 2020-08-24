The company has signed a contract agreement with TERI for setting up of a cumulative 410 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi
Amidst stiff competitive bidding, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won its first commercial order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems from The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI).
The company has signed a contract agreement with TERI for setting up of a cumulative 410 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.
The tender was issued by TERI on turnkey basis under UI-ASSIST (US-India Collaborative for Smart Distribution System with Storage) initiative with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).
BHEL’s scope of work in the contract includes design, supply, testing, installation & commissioning alongwith a comprehensive five-year AMC of the systems at three different locations. The project will be executed by BHEL’s Electronics Division, Bengaluru.
BHEL has a focused approach in the emerging field of BESS and has already commissioned a 1 MWh BESS at its Corporate R&D Centre located in Hyderabad. The state-of-the-art system is commissioned with three different battery technologies viz. Lithium-Ion, Advance Lead-Carbon and Flow batteries.
BHEL has embarked upon a transformation journey and is actively pursuing diversification of its portfolio in non-coal segments viz. Energy Storage, EMobility, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Defence and Aerospace, etc. With its vast experience of more than five decades of indigenized manufacturing, BHEL is geared to provide tailor-made solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems to meet different kinds of customer requirements.
Source: Company Press Release