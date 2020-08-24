The company has signed a contract agreement with TERI for setting up of a cumulative 410 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi

BHEL wins maiden order for Battery Energy Storage Systems. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Amidst stiff competitive bidding, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won its first commercial order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems from The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI).

The company has signed a contract agreement with TERI for setting up of a cumulative 410 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The tender was issued by TERI on turnkey basis under UI-ASSIST (US-India Collaborative for Smart Distribution System with Storage) initiative with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).

BHEL’s scope of work in the contract includes design, supply, testing, installation & commissioning alongwith a comprehensive five-year AMC of the systems at three different locations. The project will be executed by BHEL’s Electronics Division, Bengaluru.

BHEL has a focused approach in the emerging field of BESS and has already commissioned a 1 MWh BESS at its Corporate R&D Centre located in Hyderabad. The state-of-the-art system is commissioned with three different battery technologies viz. Lithium-Ion, Advance Lead-Carbon and Flow batteries.

BHEL has embarked upon a transformation journey and is actively pursuing diversification of its portfolio in non-coal segments viz. Energy Storage, EMobility, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Defence and Aerospace, etc. With its vast experience of more than five decades of indigenized manufacturing, BHEL is geared to provide tailor-made solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems to meet different kinds of customer requirements.

Source: Company Press Release