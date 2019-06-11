The orders have been placed by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO), Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC)

Image: BHEL secures 135MW EPC orders for three solar plants in India. Photo: Courtesy of Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), an engineering and manufacturing company owned by the Government of India, has won three major orders to commission solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants in Maharashtra and Gujarat states in India.

The company has received orders totalling 135MW on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis to set up three solar power plants.

The cumulatively value of the orders received by BHEL amounts to £58m

The company has secured the orders from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, (MAHAGENCO), Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC).

MAHAGENCO has placed order to commission a 50MW SPV plant at Kaudgaon village of Osmanabad District in the state of Maharashtra.

BHEL said that it is also associated with renewable energy ventures in Maharashtra with its SPV modules being installed in the solarisation of agricultural feeders.

GSECL has ordered for setting up a 75MW SPV plant at Dhuvaran of Anand District in the state of Gujarat, and GNFC ordered for a 10MW SPV plant.

BHEL said that order from GNFC has further strengthened its contribution of 205MW green energy in Gujarat, with a 130MW of that capacity is in Gujarat’s Charanka Solar park.

The company is currently providing EPC services for both off-grid and grid-interactive SPV plants at various locations in India including the Lakshadeep islands. In addition, out of the company’s current portfolio of more than 850MW of SPV plants, approximately 500MW has already been commissioned.

BHEL, in a statement, said: “BHEL has been contributing significantly to the nation’s green initiatives for developing and promoting renewable energy over the past three decades. The enhancement of its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines of solar cells and solar modules has further strengthened its presence in the SPV segment.

“In addition, space-grade solar panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery are being manufactured at its Electronics Systems Division, Bengaluru.”