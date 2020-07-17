The contract includes delivery of engineering, procurement and construction services for the material offloading facility as well as the LNG load-out jetty

BESIX and Mota-Engil will be responsible for the EPC of the material offloading facility. (Credit: BESIX)

Belgium-based construction company BESIX along with Mota-Engil have secured a contract for the construction of marine facilities of the Mozambique LNG gas development project.

CCS JV, which is contracted by Total for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Mozambique LNG project, has awarded the contract.

The LNG project is located in the Cabo Delgado Province, near the coastal town of Palma on the Indian Ocean coastline of Mozambique.

It will include the development of the Golfinho-Atum gas field in the offshore Area 1 Block of the deep-water Rovuma Basin and the construction of a 12.88 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility on the Cabo Delgado coast of Mozambique.

Under the contract, BESIX and Mota-Engil will be responsible for the EPC of the material offloading facility as well as the LNG load-out jetty.

BESIX said that the LNG load-out jetty and wharf includes a 2,700-meter-long access jetty, with a width varying between 34 and 90 metres that leads to a 1,900-meter-long wharf out at sea.

Additionally, the wharf will be equipped with 5 berths / platforms, of which four for LNG and the remaining one for condensate and berthing and mooring facilities for the large LNG carriers.

As a support marine base for the Mozambique LNG project development, the material offloading facility comprises quay wall structures and mooring and berthing facilities for cargo ships.

BESIX expects to commence work on the project in the mid of the year

BESIX International general manager Mathieu Dechamps said: “We are particularly proud to carry out this project and to equip our client CCS JV and the Republic of Mozambique with world-class marine facilities, while TOTAL is the operator for which the facilities are being built.

“BESIX has built over ten major jetty structures over the last 15 years in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Canada. The infrastructure in Mozambique can rely on our renowned expertise in marine works. We look forward to developing them with our JV partner Mota-Engil.”

The firm expects to commence work on the project in the mid of the year.