Bolo Gold Silver Project BL19-02 Drill Section (Showing Resistivity). Image courtesy of CNW Group/Barrian Mining Corp.

Barrian Mining Corp. (“Barrian” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BARI,OTCQB: BARRF, FSE: BM5) is pleased to report hole BL19-04 intersected two high-grade gold zones: an upper zone of 2.10 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold over 36.6 metres starting at 80.8 metres down hole including 3.25 g/t gold over 15.2 metres starting at 96.0 metres down hole; and a lower zone of 3.32 g/t gold over 12.2 metres starting at 79 metres down hole. The upper and lower zones occur within a broader envelope of mineralization averaging 1.19 g/t gold over 122 metres starting at 79 metres down hole BL-19-04. The results extend mineralization from surface down to a 200 metre vertical distance that remains open at depth. The new results are from the recently completed 1,838 metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its flagship Bolo Gold-Silver Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, USA. The Company has received full gold fire and multi-element analytical results from ALS Global for hole BL19-04, which was drilled to a total depth of 201 metres.

The upper zone extends the footprint of gold mineralization between 25 and 40 metres vertically below the previous drilling on section (Figure 1). At 200 metres below surface, the lower zone represents the deepest gold intercept in current or historic drilling and is among the highest-grade gold intercepts reported to date at Bolo. The lower zone is considered to be a new discovery, and of high priority for follow up drilling. Both zones remain open at depth and the lower zone is open along strike.

Maximilian Sali, CEO and Co-Founder comments, “We are very excited about the discovery of a new gold zone in hole BL19-04, the deepest high-grade gold intercept to date at Bolo. We believe this intercept shows the potential for the discovery of additional new zones of gold mineralization at depth and throughout the Bolo Property. Something to note is this is only the second batch of results back with eight more holes pending”

Hole BL19-04 (-55/270 azimuth) was drilled in the South Mine Fault Zone approximately 60 metres south of hole BL19-02 (see Barrian’s news release dated October 21, 2019) targeting the down-dip extension of previous intercepts drilled by Allegiant Gold which was a spin out from Columbus Gold from hole BL-29, comprising 0.65 g/t Au over 62.5 m, including 1.55 g/t Au over 6.1 m and 1.80 g/t Au over 7.6 m. BL19-04 intersected Carlin-style oxide gold mineralization in an upper mineralized zone between 25 and 40 metres vertically below BL-29, in visibly altered (silicified and oxidized) siltstones and cherty limestones within hanging wall Cambrian Windfall Formation and footwall Silurian Roberts Mountain Formation dolomite. The zone is associated with highly anomalous pathfinder element (arsenic and antimony) concentrations from the on-site x-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis and laboratory multi-element analysis. The upper zone corresponds with the down-dip projection of the BL-29 intercept, with a significant improvement in gold grade and continuity.

A second, lower mineralized zone was intersected at depth approximately 200 m below surface, representing the deepest high-grade gold zone intercepted in current or historic drilling at Bolo to date. The lower zone occurs towards the end of hole BL19-04, and was not expected based on previous drilling; however, the zone corresponds well with a conductive anomaly identified by the 2019 IP/Res survey. The zone is hosted within Silurian Roberts Mountain Formation dolomite, and is associated with localized alteration (silicification and oxidation) and muted pathfinder element (arsenic and antimony) concentrations from XRF analysis and laboratory multi-element analysis. The lower zone is considered to be a new discovery, and high-priority for follow up drilling.

Barrian anticipates additional drill results over the coming weeks. The remaining unreported drill holes intersected significant mineralized intersections that will provide potential to expand the South Mine Fault Zone and Uncle Sam Zone. The drilled areas form part of a greater mineralized trend that extends for over 1.2 kilometres along strike. The 2019 Induced Polarization (IP) ground geophysical program generated targets that correspond well with new results. The IP anomalies indicate mineralized areas may extend to depth and along strike, providing additional growth potential across the Bolo Project area.

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global (ALS), Elko (sample preparation), Reno (gold fire assay) Nevada, and Vancouver (multi-element geochemistry) Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of the Barrian and the QP. RC drill samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250 gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard atomic absorption (AA) finish 30 gram fire-assay (FA) analysis, in addition to 48 element ICP-MS geochemistry. Barrian follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Bolo Gold-Silver Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. Barrian detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. Barrian is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Source: Company Press Release