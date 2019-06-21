Bardasz announced its partnership with RigNet for regional rights to offer their suite of AI Intelie Solutions to serve customers with a complete suite of machine learning, AI and real-time solutions.

Image: Bardasz and RigNet have come together to build a unique offering to Mexico's Oil & Gas market. Photo: Courtesy of Bardasz/PRNewswire.

“Bardasz is excited to begin this relationship with RigNet, as it brings the ultimate enhancement of real-time data support to our customers. It comes with a one-in-a-million opportunity to be the pioneer who provides machine learning technology to Pemex Exploration and Production during a time in which the Mexican Government is investing prioritized resources to bring Pemex production to 2.4 mbpd by 2025,” says Bardasz CEO, Pablo Pérez.

Bardasz and RigNet have come together to build a unique, unprecedented offering to Mexico’s Oil & Gas market by integrating top of the line technology with first-class managed services and support. “The Intelie suite of AI solutions aligns perfectly with Bardasz’s vision, and enables us to deliver our promise, ‘solutions beyond technology,’ with AI advanced solutions to our customers,” says Bardasz CEO, Pablo Pérez.

“RigNet is excited to join with Bardasz, one of the region’s top oilfield data-driven technology solutions providers. Bardasz recognizes how powerful and robust Intelie Live is, and will provide best-in-class machine learning-based predictive analytics across the region through this offering,” says Intelie CEO, Lelio Souza.

“This agreement with Bardasz is indicative of the demand for Intelie’s solutions in the Energy sector. With Bardasz’s digital capabilities and focus, we expect a successful, productive relationship,” says Steven Picket, CEO of RigNet.

Source: Company Press Release.