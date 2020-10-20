The wind farm will feature 22 turbines with tip heights of 220m constructed at the project

Officials of Bank Renewables at the site of the project. (Credit: Bank Renewables.)

Banks Renewables has got approval for the 105.6MW Lethans Wind Farm located in East Ayrshire in Scotland.

This approval comes wind farm development comes after a revision to its proposals, which will now feature 22 turbines with tip heights of 220m constructed at the project, which lies east of New Cumnock.

In March 2018, the original plan was approved. However, the firm decided to redesign the project in order to boost efficiency and cut down the count of turbines from 26 to 22 and alter the layout of the farm.

The firm teamed up with renewable energy consultancy and service provider Natural Power for the project.

Lethans Wind Farm to take Banks’ operational wind farm portfolio to 400MW in UK

Once operational, Lethans Wind Farm will take Banks’ operational wind farm portfolio in Scotland to 300MW and across the UK to 400MW.

Banks Renewables sustainability and external affairs manager Robin Winstanley said: “This has taken many years of hard work, planning and close consultation with the local community and it is a major milestone to see it over the line.

“As well as being a meaningful advance in Scotland’s green energy agenda, approval for Lethans will also deliver real, deep and long-lasting benefits to the local people, the environment and to the economy of East Ayrshire.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the planning processes over recent years, particularly those members of the local community who have fully embraced the process. We’re excited to move this project forward and make the many benefits that it will deliver a reality.”

Natural Power principal project manager Emily Galloway said: “As the renewable energy industry works towards its climate change targets, it is vital that onshore wind farms maximise their efficiency in order to provide low cost, low carbon electricity to energy consumers. Therefore larger, more productive turbines that maximise energy yields must be considered.

“We are really delighted to see another pioneering scheme pushing the boundaries of turbine dimensions – securing the best possible outcome for our client and the wider energy sector.”