The revised plans would enable Lethans wind farm generate adequate electricity to power over 90,000 homes

Image: The revised plans are anticipated to optimise the electrical generating efficiency of the site. Photo: Courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Banks Renewables has revises plans for the Lethans Wind Farm located east of New Cumnock in Scotland, to maximize the supply of electricity to more than 105MW, while maintaining its commitments for a 22-turbine site.

The revised plans are anticipated to optimise the electrical generating efficiency of the site in order to supply an estimated 105.6MW of energy by increasing the height and the rotor diameter of the turbines and extending the project’s lifespan to 30 years from 25 years.

Lethans wind farm will generate adequate electricity to power over 90,000 homes

The enhanced plans would enable Lethans wind farm generate adequate electricity to power over 90,000 homes.

Banks said that the communities within 10km range of Lethans would benefit from a £7.1m local community benefit fund, a £1.3m skills and training fund, a £250,000 contribution towards new mountain bike trails on the Lethans site, and £7.1m contribution East Ayrshire Council’s Renewable Energy Fund.

The training fund is intended to help approximately 440 local unemployed people overcome barriers to work. The project’s benefits will also include offering the local community the opportunity to buy up to a 5% share in the wind farm.

Banks Renewables community relations manager Jeannie Kielty said: “Our updated plans are really exciting and reflect our commitment to delivering real, long-lasting benefits to East Ayrshire.

“If the amendments are approved, it will enable us to increase the clean, green electricity generated by Lethans Wind Farm, as well as make an investment of approximately £39m into the Scottish economy during construction. Overall, it is estimated that £132m will be invested into the Scottish economy during the project lifecycle.”

Initially, the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit granted planning consent for the site in March 2018, following a positive recommendation from East Ayrshire Council.

Jeannie added: “We’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the planning process over the past couple of years and hope that it will once again lead to a positive decision from the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit and local planning authority.”