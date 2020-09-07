As per media reports, the impact of the gas pipeline blast triggered the explosion of more than six air conditioners inside the mosque

The gas pipeline explosion killed several people inside the Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque. (Credit: Bangladesh Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources)

At least 26 people have lost their lives following the explosion caused by an underground gas pipeline operated by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution near a mosque in the Bangladeshi city of Narayanganj on Friday evening.

The accident took place during evening prayers at the Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque.

As per media reports, the impact of the blast triggered the explosion of more than six air conditioners inside the mosque.

A senior fire service official named Abdullah Al Arefin, has been quoted by AL JAZEERA, to have said: “We primarily suspect that gas leaked from the pipeline and accumulated inside the mosque since the windows were shut. When the air conditioners was turned on, due to sparks the gas could have exploded.”

It has been alleged that the blast resulted from the gas that leaked from the underground gas pipeline and had accumulated inside the ground floor of the Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque, reported The Daily Star.

As per the publication, a Supreme Court lawyer filed a writ petition as a public interest litigation with the Bangladeshi high court, appealing the government to identify the people responsible for the negligence in completing repairs to the gas pipeline involved in the blast.

The lawyer Mar-um Khondaker, in the petition, said that Titas Gas’ officials had reportedly asked BDT50,000 ($589) from the mosque committee for repairing the leakage of the gas pipeline.

Titas Gas, which is a Bangladeshi government-owned firm, did not repair the alleged faulty gas pipeline as its officials were not paid the money, the lawyer Mar-um Khondaker told the publication.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources in Bangladesh said that a five-member committee headed by Titas Gas’ general manager has been formed to investigate the cause of the blast. The committee has been asked to report its findings within five working days.