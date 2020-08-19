Azelio and ALEC Energy recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, covering a collaboration over 49MW installed capacity of Azelio’s energy storage until 2025

Azelio signs agreement with ALEC Energy to set up renewable energy storage site in Masdar City. (Credit: Azelio.)

Azelio will install a verification project in Abu Dhabi in Q3 2020 together with Masdar and Khalifa University. The purpose of the installation is to evaluate Azelio’s energy storage technology for inclusion in the Masdar product portfolio for current and future renewable energy projects. An agreement has now been signed with ALEC Energy to set up the Azelio project site in Masdar city, Abu Dhabi.

The preparation for Azelio’s energy storage installation in Abu Dhabi is progressing according to plan. The project has reached an important milestone in a signed agreement with ALEC Energy to prepare and set up the installation site. ALEC Energy is the award-winning solar business division of ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C., part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai. Azelio and ALEC Energy recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, covering a collaboration over 49 MW installed capacity of Azelio’s energy storage until 2025.

James Stewart, ALEC Energy’s General Manager, commented – “we are very excited about this solar storage collaboration with Azelio and are working on a number of other identified regional opportunities to introduce this innovative storage solution for larger schemes as the Azelio product moves through its structured development program.”

“We are happy to progress in our collaboration with ALEC Energy. This agreement is an important milestone for the project in Masdar City together with Masdar and Khalifa University and will ensure a high-quality installation,” says Jonas Eklind CEO of Azelio.

“As Abu Dhabi’s home of innovation and R&D, Masdar City is proud to be the location for this pilot project that has the potential to improve battery storage capability for renewable energy projects. The success of this project could help aid a sustainable recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and advance the energy transition around the world”, said Yousef Baselaib, Executive Director of Sustainable Real Estate at Masdar.

