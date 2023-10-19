Located off the coast of Massachusetts, nearly 24km south of Martha’s Vineyard and 55km south of the Cape Cod peninsula, the American offshore wind project will produce clean energy to power over 400,000 households and businesses through its 62 GE Haliade-X turbines

Installation of the first turbine of the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm. (Credit: Avangrid)

Iberdrola Group’s subsidiary Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have completed the installation of the first wind turbine of the 806MW Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm in the US.

The installed GE Haliade-X Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) at the American offshore wind farm has a nameplate capacity of 13MW.

It comprises one tower, three blades, and one nacelle and has the capability to supply power to over 6,000 households and businesses.

Located off the coast of Massachusetts, nearly 24km south of Martha’s Vineyard and 55km south of the Cape Cod peninsula, the offshore wind project is being developed by Vineyard Wind, a 50-50 joint venture (JV) company between Avangrid and CIP.

Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said: “This is a monumental achievement and a proud day for offshore wind in the United States that proves this industry is real and demonstrates Avangrid’s steadfast commitment to helping the Northeast region meet its clean energy and climate goals.”

The Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm, which entails an investment of €2.5bn, will feature 62 wind turbines.

Once completed, the offshore wind facility will produce clean energy to power over 400,000 households and businesses in Massachusetts.

The Vineyard Wind 1 project is also expected to generate 3,600 full-time equivalent jobs.

Besides, the American offshore wind project will mitigate carbon emissions by over 1.6 million metric tons annually.

CIP North America partner and head Tim Evans said: “This complete turbine is a monument to the hard work and belief in our construction and project teams, and countless partners in our neighboring communities.

“Vineyard Wind is the future of American offshore wind, and it’s a future full of clean, sustainable energy and tremendous potential for job creation and reducing carbon pollution.”

In July 2023, Avangrid completed the installation of the offshore substation associated with the wind project. The substation, which weighs over 5,000 tonnes, includes two main components, the topside and the jacket.