Avangrid announces completion of offshore substation installation at 806MW Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm in the US. (Credit: Avangrid/Business Wire)

Iberdrola’s subsidiary Avangrid has completed the installation of the offshore substation at its 806MW Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm in the US.

The offshore substation at the Vineyard Wind 1 facility includes two main components, the topside and the jacket. It weighs more than 5,000 tonnes.

Located off the coast of Massachusetts, nearly 24km south of Martha’s Vineyard and 55km south of the Cape Cod peninsula, the project is developed by Vineyard Wind, a 50-50 joint venture (JV) company between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Currently under construction, the American offshore wind farm is scheduled to deliver its first power before the end of this year.

Once completed, the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm will produce clean energy to power over 400,000 households and businesses in Massachusetts.

Besides, the project is estimated to offset over 1.6 million tonnes per year of carbon emissions.

According to Avangrid, the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore substation will collect renewable electricity produced by 62 wind turbine generators and will bring it to shore through two export cables.

Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said: “Offshore wind in the U.S. is one step closer to becoming a reality.

“Our team’s dedication, expertise, and collaborative spirit have made this achievement possible and, by building pioneering projects like Avangrid’s Vineyard Wind 1, we remain committed to accelerating the energy transition to create a cleaner, more sustainable future in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and in the US.”

The JV commenced construction on the Vineyard Wind 1 project in November 2021, following the financial close on the project in the same year.