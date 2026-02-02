Battery-grade lithium carbonate prices in China have increased to around 168,000 ($24,167)–170,000 yuan/t. Credit: Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com.

The Austrian Government has renewed Critical Metals’ Wolfsberg mining licence for an additional two years, despite previous media reports suggesting otherwise.

Situated 270km south-west of Vienna in Carinthia, Austria, Wolfsberg is a large-scale hard rock lithium deposit with road and rail links for easy market access.

Critical Metals said that a decision regarding the commencement of mining operations is anticipated by the end of this year.

Over the past six months, the lithium sector has experienced a strong recovery, according to the US-based company.

Key lithium compound prices have risen significantly from early 2025 lows, driven by tighter supply and strong demand growth.

In China, battery-grade lithium carbonate prices have risen to approximately 168,000–170,000 yuan per tonne (t), or $23,000–24,000 per tonne equivalent reflecting gains of more than 40% in the past month and over 100% year-over-year in some benchmarks.

Spodumene concentrate has also seen price increases, trading at around $2,000–2,168/t. The price surge signals a move away from earlier oversupply fears towards a more balanced market, with the possibility of a supply deficit.

Critical Metals chairman Tony Sage said: “We have recently met with Obeikan (our Saudi hydroxide plant partners) and agreed a framework for a ‘decision to mine’ by the end of 2026 if prices remain robust and financing options are available.”

Lithium prices are expected to maintain an upward trend through 2026, driven by increasing demand from battery energy storage systems as well as the robotics and drone sectors.

Investments in energy storage across major economies and resilient downstream consumption support this optimistic outlook for continued price strength.

The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is seen as a vital asset in Europe’s lithium sector, supported by government licensing and poised to contribute significantly to the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

In 2023, European Lithium secured six new mining licences, effectively doubling the footprint of the Wolfsberg Project.

Additionally, extensions were granted for three existing licences, impacting both the Andreas and newly designated Barbara fields.

These developments enable the licences to extend beyond the current resource area.

In March 2024, Sizzle Acquisition and European Lithium announced the completion of their business combination to form Critical Metals.

Critical Metals concentrates on extracting key metals and minerals, as well as producing strategic products crucial for future electrification and next-generation technologies.