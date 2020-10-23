The AREH being developed by a consortium of ICE, CWP Energy Asia, Vestas, and Macquarie

The Asian Renewable Energy Hub will be developed in the Pilbara region. (Credit: seagul from Pixabay)

The Australian Government has granted ‘major project status’ to the proposed Asian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH), a 15GW hybrid solar and wind project.

A consortium of four renewable energy companies including InterContinental Energy (ICE), CWP Energy Asia, Vestas, and Macquarie is developing the project.

Planned to be built in east Pilbara, Western Australia, the AREH project involves the development of 15GW of capacity and an expansion to 26GW at a later stage.

AREH to create 20,000 construction jobs

The project is expected to create more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase and 3,000 jobs when fully operating.

Australia Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said: “The Asian Renewable Energy Hub has the potential to transform the East Pilbara and neighbouring Broome shire and to contribute to a major new export industry for Australia.

“Not only will the plant be able to export at scale, it will also be able to supply industries in the region while creating new job opportunities and economic growth.”

Andrews said that the project, upon completion, will include the world’s largest wind and solar electricity plant.

Final investment decision on the project, which recently secured environmental approval from the Western Australian Government, is planned in 2025 with construction scheduled to commence in 2026.

Australian Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor added: “This project has the potential to help lower global emissions while building a new Australian industry that creates jobs and opportunities in regional Australia.

“Projects like the Asian Renewable Energy Hub will help us achieve our ‘H2 under $2’ goal and position Australia as a world leader in clean hydrogen.”

Western Australia is also focused on fast-tracking what it claims to be the world’s largest green hydrogen and ammonia production facility.