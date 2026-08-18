The company expects the overall drilling campaign to exceed 6,000m. Credit: zdenek_macat/Shutterstock.com.

Arc Minerals has selected G D E Botswana Drilling & Exploration (Global Drill) to conduct its forthcoming diamond drilling campaign at the PL135/2017 licence, part of the Virgo project in the Zone 5 corridor of Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt.

The planned exploration will focus on high-priority targets identified through a recent induced polarisation (IP) survey, covering 14km of the D’kar-Ngwako Pan Formation (DKF-NPF) contact.

It will use a phased approach to investigate sites with structural complexity and zones inferred as possible mineral trap sites.

The programme will focus on three main target zones.

In the South Fold Area, which stretches for more than 5km, drilling will examine an extension to the east of discovery hole DD004, where geophysical surveys have identified both chargeability and resistivity anomalies, as well as structural features regarded as possible mineral trap sites.

The Central Area, covering more than 3km, contains a cross-cutting dyke shown by regional magnetic data; proposed drill-holes are planned on both sides of this feature as it moves through the central ‘Jog’ section and into the Kgwebe volcanics.

In the Z9 Area, which extends for more than 2km, the campaign aims to reach near-surface levels of previously identified mineralisation close to the licence boundary, where magnetics also indicate a dyke continuing into the target zone from Zone 9.

The overall drilling campaign is expected to exceed 6,000m.

Throughout the programme, the company will carry out ongoing analysis of drill core using portable x-ray fluorescence equipment, with selected samples to be assayed at an internationally recognised laboratory.

Arc Minerals CEO Remy Welschinger said: “I look forward to a very exciting drilling programme. We are the only junior with a licence positioned within the Zone 5 corridor, metres away from recent priority copper discoveries made within the Khoemacau mining project of MMG.”