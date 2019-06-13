Arc Minerals has commenced an initial 7,500-metre drilling programme at its Zamsort/Zaco Copper Projects located in the Zambian Copperbelt.

Image: Arc Minerals has appointed a local drilling contractor with significant experience in the Copperbelt. Photo courtesy of Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.

Arc Minerals has appointed a local drilling contractor with significant experience in the Copperbelt and two diamond drill rigs have commenced drilling. The drilling programme is designed to test the large Cheyeza anomaly as well as the Lumbeta and Muswema targets in addition to other targets generated through the comprehensive geophysical and soil sampling programme.

Nick von Schirnding, Executive Chairman of Arc Minerals commented:

“We are very excited about this drilling programme. Over the past year our technical team with the help of highly experienced external exploration consultants have completed a detailed geophysical survey and extensive soil sampling programme which has yielded some excellent results indicating that we may have a number of high-potential prospects within our Zamsort licence.

“We have generated a large number of drilling targets from the data and geological models and beginning with Cheyeza, one of our highest-priority targets.

“I look forward to reporting regularly on the progress of the Zamsort drilling programme.”

Source: Company Press Release