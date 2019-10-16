The expansion of the project is financed by Ball Ventures through its energy division, BV Natural Resources

US-based oil and gas company ARB Midstream has announced the start-up of its expanded crude oil gathering system in the DJ Basin located in northeastern Colorado, US.

The company’s crude oil gathering system consists of more than 402km of pipeline, with over 625,000 b/d of planned and existing throughput capacity and 600,000 barrels of storage covering the heart of the DJ Basin.

The expansion of the ARB Midstream pipeline system is financed by Ball Ventures through its energy division, BV Natural Resources.

Details of the crude oil gathering expansion

DJ South Gathering, a subsidiary of ARB Midstream is presently involved with the construction of three large-diameter transmission lines.

One of the transmission lines, the Badger Pipeline started receiving crude oil in October. The pipeline carries production from southwestern Weld County and delivers into 300,000 barrels of dedicated crude oil storage at Platteville, the main crude oil hub within the basin.

The DJS system also consists of the 220,000 b/d Matador pipeline, Bennet Station, the 150,000 b/d bi-directional Freedom pipeline and the Platteville storage and distribution network, within the DJS system, of which Matador is expected to begin service in late 2019.

The Badger transmission line is the first and only line that links Platteville to the southern region of the DJ.

The Bennett Station provides truck and gathered barrel origination into Matador. Freedom pipeline is the bi-directional, large-diameter transmission line that will connect Platteville and Lucerne West, which is the delivery point of ARB’s existing Platte River Gathering System in the northern DJ.

Based in Denver, ARB is a privately held crude oil gatherer in the DJ Basin, with more than 250,000 dedicated acres supported by long term, fixed-fee contracts.

In December last year, ARB partnered with Vitol to acquire Red River, a fully integrated midstream company. The pipeline system was renamed the Texoma Crude Oil Pipeline System, which includes nearly 700 miles (1,126km) of active crude oil pipelines, over 950,000 barrels of working storage, and 25 truck injection stations servicing North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.