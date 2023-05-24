Under the contract, Aquaterra Energy will provide a complete end-to-end managed service as a fully independent riser system and connector original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

BP awards multi-million subsea riser contract for Cypre offshore gas development project to Aquaterra Energy. (Credit: swingingin from Freeimages)

Aquaterra Energy has won a multi-million subsea riser contract for BP’s Cypre offshore gas development project located off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

The offshore engineering solutions firm has secured the contract through a competitive tender with BP.

Under the contract, Aquaterra Energy will provide a complete end-to-end managed service as a fully independent riser system and connector original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

The firm will provide a subsea riser system to the Cypre subsea well development project.

According to Aquaterra Energy, the system will be operated from a jack-up rig, facilitating gas exploration from seven development wells in a water depth of around 80m.

Drilling activities at the Cypre project are anticipated to commence in 2023, with gas production scheduled to start in 2025.

Aquaterra Energy aims to deliver an integrated package of equipment, including rig modifications and personnel for full end-to-end delivery.

The company focuses on improved offshore efficiency and enhanced safety.

Aquaterra Energy managing director James Larnder said: “This contract cements our position as one of the leading riser system specialists globally. We’re proud to say we won our first riser contract with BP back in 2010, and 13 years on we continue to work together.

“BP chose us because we could deliver a fully integrated approach with access to solution-driven engineers. This is one of the reasons why our riser project experience continues to grow, and I am looking forward to the next part of that journey.”

Located within the East Mayaro block, the Cypre gas field development is expected to deliver average gas production of 250-300 million standard cubic feet a day at its peak.

BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) announced it is proceeding with the project’s development in September 2022.