Power purchase agreement with Apex Clean Energy targets 100 percent renewable energy sourcing in the U.S. by 2022

Applied Materials commits to 100% renewable energy sourcing worldwide. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Under a broad set of ESG initiatives unveiled today by company President and CEO Gary Dickerson, Applied Materials announced a commitment to 100 percent renewable energy sourcing by 2030.

In accordance with its goal, Applied has joined other technology leaders in committing to purchase energy from the 500 megawatt (MW) White Mesa Wind project being developed by Apex Clean Energy in Crockett County, Texas. Applied’s power purchase agreement (PPA) covers 10 percent of the project’s clean energy output, an amount equivalent to the power needs of more than 13,000 homes.

“Our PPA is an important step in helping Applied Materials reach our reduced carbon footprint targets as it will enable us to achieve 100 percent renewable energy sourcing in the U.S. and 73 percent worldwide by 2022,” said Scott Hambleton, managing director of Environmental, Health and Safety at Applied Materials. “We are excited to accelerate our environmental sustainability goals with a clean energy project that is supported by other leading technology companies.”

“White Mesa clearly demonstrates the power of corporate energy purchasers working together to bring new renewable energy projects to life,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “We welcome Applied Materials as the latest offtaker of the White Mesa Wind project and applaud the company’s dedication to incorporating sustainable practices into its business.”

3Degrees, a specialist in renewable energy, transportation decarbonization and other climate solutions, facilitated the agreement. “We are pleased to have helped facilitate this power purchase agreement with Applied Materials and Apex Clean Energy,” said Steve McDougal, CEO, 3Degrees. “It’s exciting to see a growing number of companies in the technology sector, and beyond, pledge long-term support to increase their commitment to renewable energy and help mitigate climate change.”

“Applied Materials is solidifying itself as a renewable energy leader through strong commitments to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve 100 percent renewable energy sourcing globally over the next 10 years,” said Miranda Ballentine, CEO, Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA). “As we work toward achieving a zero-carbon future, this type of leadership will continue to move the industry forward and set an example for other large energy buyers to follow.”

Source: Company Press Release