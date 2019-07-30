A detailed feasibility study is expected to start for the identification of the most suitable tie-in location to the existing NTS connection point at the Theddlethorpe terminal.

Image: Angus Energy submits application for reconnection of Saltfleetby field. Photo: Courtesy of gloriaurban4 from Pixabay.

Angus Energy is pleased to announce that it has submitted to the National Grid a ‘Connection Application’ for direct entry to the National Transmission System (NTS) from the Company’s Saltfleetby Gas Field.

The application commits Angus to a spend of £75,000 and is a significant milestone in the Company’s goal to re-commence commercial gas production from the field.

A detailed feasibility study will now begin to identify the most suitable tie-in location to the existing NTS connection point at the Theddlethorpe terminal. Furthermore, this study will include detailing equipment requirements for gas processing and assessing pipeline routes into the NTS.

George Lucan, interim Managing Director, adds: “By submitting this application we set in motion a professionally and technically demanding process to re-establish safe connection and commercial flow of gas from the Saltfleetby Gas Field into the National Transmission System. We will carefully update shareholders with the timetable and milestones in this process as they become known to us.”

Source: Company Press Release.