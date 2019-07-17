International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO), Japan, to deliver a PowerFluid Circulating Fluidized Bed boiler with flue gas cleaning system for a new biomass power plant to be built in Ishikari city, Hokkaido, for Ishikari Shinko New Energy Hatsuden Godo Kaisha. Start-up is scheduled in 2022.

Image: ANDRITZ’s PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler. Photo: © ANDRITZ.

The PowerFluid boiler to be supplied by ANDRITZ features lowest emissions, high efficiency and availability, and highest fuel flexibility. It forms an essential part of a high-efficiency biomass power plant for supply of green energy to the national grid.

The biomass power plant fired with wood pellets as well as palm kernel shells will generate around 50 MWel of power.

This project is the fifth order in a row for supply of an ANDRITZ PowerFluid Circulating Fluidized Bed boiler for the Japanese market, thus demonstrating ANDRITZ’s extensive know-how and recognized expertise in the biomass power boiler sector.

ANDRITZ is one of the leading global suppliers of power boiler technologies and systems for generating steam and electricity from renewable and fossil fuels, with a large number of very successful references worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release